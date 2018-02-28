Regents to discuss plans for Alaska College of Education

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Plans for a revamped Alaska College of Education top the agenda for the state Board of Regents meeting.

The board plans to meet Thursday and Friday in Fairbanks to discuss a proposal for moving forward with a single college of education that would be administered by the University of Alaska Southeast.

According to a release, the college as proposed would provide coordinated teaching programs across the university system, taking into consideration student interests and school district needs. The University of Alaska hopes to fill 90 percent of new teacher hires in Alaska by 2025 with teachers educated through the University of Alaska system. That figure now is 30 percent.

The board agenda also includes an update on the university system’s budget and a discussion of university alcohol policies.

