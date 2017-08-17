Remote Alaska fish processing plant damaged by fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A remote processing plant operated by Seattle-based Peter Pan Seafoods near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands has been heavily damaged by fire.

Peter Pan spokesman Dale Schiffler confirms a fire at the Port Moller plant, but declines to provide further details.

But Bob Murphy, a state Fish and Game fisheries biologist assigned to the area for the summer fishing season, says the fire broke out Tuesday night and continues to burn as of Wednesday afternoon. He says no one was injured.

Murphy says the plant offices, the processing section and the facility’s large freezer were destroyed. Still standing are housing quarters for about 150 workers, the egg processing house and part of the dock.

Murphy says a cause is not immediately known.

Port Moller is an unincorporated area on the Alaska Peninsula.

