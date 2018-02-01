Report: Alaska emits 4th-most greenhouse gases per capita

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A state report says Alaska has the fourth-highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

The Juneau Empire reports that the findings released on Tuesday say only West Virginia, North Dakota and Wyoming have higher per-capita emissions.

The report did, however, find Alaska to be making strides in emission practices. It says that human-caused greenhouse gas emissions in the state have decreased by 8 percent since 1990. The report also says Alaska is 40th out of all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for total greenhouse gas emissions.

Alaska’s emissions are a small part of the U.S.’s overall, making up 0.63 percent of total U.S. human-caused emissions.

The updated report adds data from 2011-2015 to a report from 1990-2010.

