RIP Ahpun
By Devan Mitchell
|
Jan 2, 2018 @ 6:55 PM
Ahpun, Alaska Zoo’s star attraction, was, inexplicably, found dead in her “house” earlier today.
Ahpun was rescued as a cub after her mother was shot when she charged a villager, about 20 years ago.
Thanks to thealaskazoo for this vid.

