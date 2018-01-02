RIP Ahpun By Devan Mitchell | Jan 2, 2018 @ 6:55 PM Ahpun, Alaska Zoo’s star attraction, was, inexplicably, found dead in her “house” earlier today. Ahpun was rescued as a cub after her mother was shot when she charged a villager, about 20 years ago. Thanks to thealaskazoo for this vid. Ahpunpolar bear Related Content Dog Breed Abandonment Kid Rock to Run for US Senate in 2018? Yoga & Beer @ Williwaw Driver killed in rollover on Seward Highway identi... Fitz & The Tantrums – Fool The Mix Grammy Getaway!