Robbery getaway foiled when suspect flees without car keys

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man suspected of robbing an eastside Anchorage hardware store was foiled in his getaway when he dropped the keys to his sport utility vehicle.

Police say the man instead had to run off. They have impounded the SUV and are looking for the driver.

Police shortly before noon Monday took a call on the robbery.

An employee witnessed the man trying to steal home construction items and confronted him. The suspect pulled out a knife, threatened the employee and fled to the parking lot and his SUV.

The suspect tried driving off but found himself without keys, which had fallen as he ran out.

The suspect is a white man in his 30s with a “lazy” right eye and a short red or brown beard.

