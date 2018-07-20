Rock falling from truck strikes car, kills Alaska boy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An 8-year-old Alaska boy died when a volleyball-size rock fell from a truck and struck him as he rode in a car in the Sterling Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say the truck from which the rock fell has not been identified.

Noah Schwebach of Eagle River was in the middle of the back seat of a hatchback car early Thursday afternoon when he was struck. A driver and three other passengers also were in the car heading north at Mile 58.7.

The car was in a construction zone in which large vehicles were traveling.

Troopers say the rock went through the windshield, struck the boy and bounced out of the hatchback.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

