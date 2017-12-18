Sarah Palin’s son charged with hitting father

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on the arrest of Sarah Palin’s oldest son (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Sarah Palin’s oldest son, Track, has been charged with assaulting his father at the family’s home in Wasilla, Alaska.

An affidavit by a Wasilla Police officer says Sarah Palin told police Saturday night that Track Palin was “freaking out” and on some type of medication.

The affidavit says Todd Palin was bleeding from cuts on his head. He told police the dispute began when Track Palin called wanting to get his truck.

Todd Palin said he told Track Palin not to come and got his pistol “to protect his family.”

Track Palin told police he tried to get in the door, but it did not open and he broke a window and disarmed his father.

Track Palin was arraigned on charges, including misdemeanor assault, on Sunday.

12:52 a.m.

Court documents say Track Palin, the oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was arrested on charges related to domestic violence again.

He was arraigned Sunday morning on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

He remained jailed in Palmer, Alaska, as of Sunday afternoon.

Track Palin previously faced domestic violence charges in 2016. Court records say he was suspected of punching his girlfriend, who then became concerned that Palin was going to shoot himself with a rifle. He took a plea deal that resulted in some of the charges being dismissed and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Attorney John Tiemessen, who said he represents Sarah Palin, acknowledged the arrest Sunday and asked for privacy.

No attorney was listed for Track Palin.

