Seafood processor, EPA settle on Alaska clean air violations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Seattle-based seafood processor that operates in Alaska would pay a $1.3 million civil penalty under a proposed settlement of clean air violations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Westward Seafoods also would be required to spend $1.1 million on air pollution reduction projects and $800,000 on emissions monitoring at Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

Westward Seafoods self-reported that three employees turned off air pollution controls from 2009 to 2011 at a processing plant. The three pleaded guilty to falsifying records.

The settlement would resolve the company’s civil liability and require an independent auditor to conduct annual inspections and verify compliance.

The public has until May 25 to comment on the proposed settlement.

Westward Seafoods is owned by Maruha Nichiro Corp. of Japan. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

