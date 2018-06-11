Search fails to find floatplane missing out of Sitka

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A search Sunday failed to find an airplane missing out of Sitka.

The Coast Guard says a white and red PA-18 Super Cub float plane on Saturday night left Sitka for what was supposed to be a 20-minute flight.

The two people on board were going to fly over Katlian Bay and Olga Strait just north of Sitka.

The Coast Guard searched by air and water.

A Coast Guard helicopter out of Sitka was joined Sunday morning by the Bailey Barco, a 154-foot (47-meter) fast response cutter.

The Coast Guard coordinated the search with Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Air National Guard and Civil Air Patrol.

