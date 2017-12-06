Searchers find body of man missing north of Kotzebue
By KFQD News
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 11:38 AM

KOTZEBUE, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have found the body of a man missing north of Kotzebue.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 32-year-old Jared Walker was found early Tuesday afternoon near Jones Camp about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) north of Kotzebue by a family member taking part in a search.

Walker on Friday was at a camp near the mouth of the Noatak River about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Kotzebue.

He planned to walk back to Kotzebue and was reported missing late Friday night when he was more than seven hours overdue.

Searchers checked a cabin and notified surrounding villages to watch for Walker.

Troopers say searchers had looked for Walker since he was reported missing.

An autopsy is planned.

