Searchers find body of missing fisherman on Togiak Bay beach

TOGIAK, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a missing southwest Alaska fisherman.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 39-year-old Anthony Active of Togiak was recovered Tuesday.

Active on Monday afternoon fell from a 26-foot boat as he checked a set net in Togiak Bay.

The accident occurred about 7 miles southwest of Togiak.

Another person in the boat tried to rescue Active and also fell in.

The second person swam to shore and waved down a passing fisherman.

Searchers found Active’s body late Tuesday morning on the beach near where he fell into the ocean.

Togiak is 67 miles west of Dillingham.

