Searchers recover body of man missing out of Whittier
By KFQD News
|
Apr 5, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The body of a man missing on a weekend boating trip out of Whittier has been recovered.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports volunteer searchers found the body of 53-year-old Karl Stolze on Tuesday afternoon.

Stoltze at about 8 a.m. Saturday left the Whittier boat harbor in a 16-foot (5-meter) skiff to check crab pots north of Whittier.

When he did not return, the Coast Guard and volunteers searched a 10-square-mile (26-sq. kilometer) area in Passage Canal and Whittier Harbor

Whittier harbormaster Kyle Sinclair says searchers Tuesday spotted a buoy and found Stolze’s body tangled in crab pot lines.

Stoltze is the brother of former state Sen. Bill Stoltze of Chugiak.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

