SEC suspects insider trading in purchase of Alaska company

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint last week alleging insider trading in the purchase of an Alaska communications company.

KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2pxlmqC ) Monday that the complaint in U.S. District Court involves General Communications Inc.

The insider trading charges are connected with the activity of two financial service companies that bought about $48,000 worth of GCI’s stock in late March.

According to the report, GCI’s stock grew by 62 percent when its sale was announced and the two companies’ holdings became worth more than $1 million.

The court filing states one of the companies is based in the United Kingdom, the other in Lebanon, and neither had traded GCI stock within six months of the purchase.

Officials say the purchase was “highly suspicious,” rapid and high risk.

