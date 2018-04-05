Seldovia police chief, motorcycle driver injured in crash

SELDOVIA, Alaska (AP) – The chief of police in Seldovia and a motorcycle driver were treated for injuries in a weekend traffic crash.

Alaska State Troopers say they were called in to provide assistance after a crash involving a motorcycle and a police department pickup driven by 46-year-old Police Chief Robin Daniels.

The collision occurred at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Daniels and the motorcycle driver, 20-year-old Tyler Hecks of Seldovia, were transported to South Peninsula Hospital in Homer for treatment.

Troopers say an investigation of the case continues.

