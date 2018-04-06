Sentencing scheduled for man who killed Alaska prosecutor
By KFQD News
Apr 6, 2018 @ 11:38 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 51-year-old man convicted of killing an Alaska prosecutor in the community formerly known as Barrow is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Ronald Fisher, a felon with a history of assaulting women, killed 48-year-old Brian Sullivan in December 2014 with two shotgun blasts as Sullivan sat in the home of the mother of Fischer’s children, a woman he had begun dating.

Fischer in November was convicted of first- and second-degree murder at a trial in Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the United States. A jury also convicted him of assault and violating conditions of release.

The murder conviction requires a sentence of 20 to 99 years.

Prosecutor James Fayette in a sentencing memo says Fischer should be characterized as a “worse offender.”

