What Sexism Looks Like

Carolina Panthers quarterback CAM NEWTON made a bizarre, sexist remark during a press conference yesterday.

A female reporter from the “Charlotte Observer” asked a pretty routine question . . . quote, “I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well, Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards . . .

“Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck sticking people out there?”

Watch Newton’s reply. Note the very disrespectful body language. Yikes!

(Also – the reporter spoke to Cam about this exchange in private later…and he declined to apologize)