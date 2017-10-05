What Sexism Looks Like
By Devan Mitchell
|
Oct 5, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show with Devan & Matt –

Carolina Panthers quarterback CAM NEWTON made a bizarre, sexist remark during a press conference yesterday.

A female reporter from the “Charlotte Observer” asked a pretty routine question . . . quote, “I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well, Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards . . . 

“Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck sticking people out there?”

Watch Newton’s reply.  Note the very disrespectful body language.  Yikes!

(Also – the reporter spoke to Cam about this exchange in private later…and he declined to apologize)

