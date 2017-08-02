Sheryl’s Still Alive!

Someone on Twitter commented last week about KID ROCK running for Senate, and said, quote, “SHERYL CROW must be rolling in her grave right now.” (You know, because they’re buds, and because “Picture” was such a massive hit).

But obviously there’s a small problem with that comment, since Sheryl Crow is NOT DEAD. So she can’t be rolling in her grave, either way.

She had a pretty funny response though . . . she posted a video of her jamming in the studio on a quickly made-up song called “Dude, I’m Still Alive”. And it’s actually pretty good.

She name drops Kid Rock as “Mr. Ritchie,” and sings, “At least the guy’s not 90, in his 32nd term. But a pole in the Lincoln bedroom is bound to make some people squirm.”

It gets a little political at the end too, but in a funny way.

And we noticed another thing; she looks GREAT, sitting there playing a huge bass with no makeup.