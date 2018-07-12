Shop opens after closure of Bethel’s only liquor store

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Bethel has a shop selling alcohol again after the town’s only operating liquor store was shut down by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board earlier this year.

KYUK-AM reports Bethel Spirits reopened Tuesday, but it is only selling beer and wine.

The store owned by the Bethel Native Corporation has been closed since July 2017 as it only operated for 30 days each year, the minimum operation time required under state law to keep its license.

Corporation CEO Ana Hoffman says the store will remain open “indefinitely.” The store’s selection aims to “promote Alaskan products and Alaskan businesses.”

The state alcohol board voted in May to not renew the license for AC Quickstop’s liquor store in Bethel in response to city complaints about the operation.

