Shower sworn in as Alaska state senator

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Senate’s newest member has been sworn in.

Republican Mike Shower of Wasilla was sworn in Monday by Senate President Pete Kelly.

Shower, who served in the U.S. Air Force, replaces Republican Mike Dunleavy, who resigned to run for governor.

The process for replacing Dunleavy was messy, marked by clashes between Gov. Bill Walker and Republicans.

Senate Republicans rejected Walker’s first choice, who was not one of the three candidates sent to Walker for consideration by Senate District E Republicans.

Walker’s second nominee, Thomas Braund, was on the list, but withdrew, citing personal reasons, amid a firestorm over social media posts.

Walker’s administration said it did not endorse Braund or the other two GOP finalists and asked district Republicans for more names.

Shower was on the new list.

