Sitka climate activists push for carbon fee program support

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – The Sitka chapter of a climate advocacy organization has asked for the city’s support in combating the effects of climate change.

The Sitka Sentinel reports that local activists with the national Citizens’ Climate Lobby on Tuesday presented the Assembly with a carbon fee program.

The activists asked assembly members to adopt a resolution supporting the program so that it can be submitted to the Alaska congressional delegation within the next two months.

The program has three parts. The first is a carbon fee on fossil fuels and other greenhouse gases at the point of production or port of entry into the U.S.

The second is a monthly distribution of those collected fees to households across the country.

The third aspect would discourage businesses from relocating to a country that doesn’t have carbon fees.

