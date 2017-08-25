Sly rainbow-crosswalk painter reappears in Alaska’s capital

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A crosswalk in Alaska’s capital city has turned into an anonymous painter’s canvas.

Residents say walking through the downtown crosswalk brings them color in a city of gray, but officials say the rainbow-painting has become quite expensive to revert back to city code.

KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2xyAZkL ) Wednesday that at least three times this summer and once last year, the city has had to repaint the crosswalk white to conform to city code. Someone keeps painting each strip a different color, mimicking a rainbow.

Ed Foster, the city’s superintendent of streets, says it costs $195 to repaint the crosswalk.

Foster said people can petition the Juneau Assembly for a variance to allow multi-colored crosswalks, if they want. Otherwise, it’s vandalism.

The identity of the guerrilla crosswalk painter or painters isn’t known.

