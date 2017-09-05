Small earthquake hits Alaska’s Cook Inlet region; no damage

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A magnitude 3.3 earthquake has hit the Cook Inlet region of Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the earthquake struck at 6:11 p.m. Sunday eight miles (13 kilometers) west of Tyonek, a village of about 190 people. The center says the earthquake had a depth of about 40 miles (63 kilometers). The magnitude and location may change slightly as additional data are received and processed.

This center says the earthquake was felt in Anchorage, which is about 50 miles west of the epicenter. There are no reports of damage.

