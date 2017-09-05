Small earthquake hits Alaska’s Cook Inlet region; no damage
By KFQD News
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 9:40 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A magnitude 3.3 earthquake has hit the Cook Inlet region of Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the earthquake struck at 6:11 p.m. Sunday eight miles (13 kilometers) west of Tyonek, a village of about 190 people. The center says the earthquake had a depth of about 40 miles (63 kilometers). The magnitude and location may change slightly as additional data are received and processed.

This center says the earthquake was felt in Anchorage, which is about 50 miles west of the epicenter. There are no reports of damage.

The post Small earthquake hits Alaska’s Cook Inlet region; no damage appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

The Wisdom of Judge Judy
Teller stabbing suspect charged with first-degree ...
Officials battle rural Alaska’s large stray dog po...
Board weighs icy conditions, heavy pots in boat si...
Fairbanks police eyeing $20,000 bonus to lateral r...
The Home Depot – Time For New Flooring
Comments