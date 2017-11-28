NORTH POLE, Alaska (AP) – A 33-year-old Fairbanks man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Alaska State Troopers say Travis Reed was arrested in the death of 59-year-old Vivian Osborne at her home in North Pole.

Another family member on Sunday asked troopers to check on Osborne, with whom they had not communicated since Friday.

The family member said Reed might be at the home under the influence of methamphetamine.

When no one responded at the front door, troopers entered the home and found Osborne dead.

Officers found Reed locked inside a bedroom.

Trooper did not release how Osborne died. An autopsy has been ordered.

Reed was jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center. A message requesting comment from Reed’s attorney at the Fairbanks Public Defender’s office was not immediately returned.

The post Son charged with murder in death of North Pole woman appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.