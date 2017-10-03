Southeast Alaska economy down

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A new report says the loss of jobs around the state of Alaska is hitting the southeast portion of the state particular hard.

CoastAlaska News reports (http://bit.ly/2g2blP1 ) Southeast Alaska by the Numbers, a report released in September covering the 2016 calendar year, says the region’s total wages and job numbers are down.

Meilani Schijvens wrote the report for the Southeast Conference, an economic development organization.

Schijvens says Southeast Alaska lost 250 state jobs last year and three-quarters that many so far this year.

That’s a total of 750 lost jobs over three or so years, a nearly 15 percent drop.

Schijvens says about 30 percent of the region’s 45,000 jobs are in state and local government. Add to that more than a third of its $2.2 billion in wages.

