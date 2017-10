Southeast Alaska moose hunt ends, more than 100 killed

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – The month-long moose hunting season in Southeast Alaska ended on Sunday.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game states 107 moose were said to have been killed by hunters as of Oct. 19.

The department states that 44 bulls were killed on Kupreanof Island, followed by 24 from the Stikine River, 11 on Mitkof Island, seven in Farragut Bay and six in Thomas Bay.

Another four were killed on Wrangell Island, four on Kuiu Island, three on Zarembo Island, two on the Wrangell Mainland, one on Woewodski Island and one on the Petersburg Mainland.

These counts came in three days before the season ended.

KFSK-FM reports that nine of the killed moose failed to comply with the antler restrictions.

