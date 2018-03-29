Southeast island man charged with shooting at herring boat

CRAIG, Alaska (AP) – A resident of a remote southeast Alaska island has been arrested on charges of firing shots at a fishing vessel.

Alaska State Troopers say 60-year-old Donald Austin of Wadleigh Island was jailed in Craig. Online court records do not list his attorney.

Troopers at about 5 a.m. Tuesday received a report of a man shooting at a boat fishing for herring near Wadleigh Island west of Klawock (klah-WAHK) on Prince of Wales Island.

Investigators determined Austin fired multiple rounds, putting fishing boat crew members in fear for their lives. At least one bullet struck the boat.

Austin was charged with felony assault and weapons misconduct.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

