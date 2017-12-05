What Spot Did Each State Instagram the Most This Year?

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show with Devan & Matt –

Buzzfeed just analyzed Instagram posts from this year to figure out what spot people in each state posted the most pictures of.

And believe it or not, there aren’t really any weird spots that made the list. It’s pretty much all tourist attractions, colleges, and stadiums. That’s sort of disappointing. I was really counting on, like, Delaware to have its most popular place be a TGI Friday’s.

Anyway, here are some of the places that made the list . . .

1. Disney’s California Adventure was number one in California, and the Magic Kingdom was number one in Florida.

2. Some of the most famous national parks made it, including Denali in Alaska . . . the Grand Canyon in Arizona . . . Acadia in Maine . . . Glacier in Montana . . . Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee . . . Zion in Utah . . . and Yellowstone in Wyoming.

3. Despite the controversy, the White House was the most Instagrammed place in D.C. this year.

4. Connecticut’s top place was a casino, Mohegan Sun . . . and Minnesota’s was a mall, the Mall of America.

5. Delaware’s top spot was the University of Delaware.

Check out all the results here… BuzzFeed – Top Instagrammed Places