Star Wars The Last Jedi ROCKED Literally

For us old timers that were standing in line back in 1977 wrapped around the Polar Theater in Anchorage to see the original movie this latest Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi really did a fantastic job of tying up some lingering loose ends and really helped establish itself as The new trilogy. That’s not a spoiler exactly but we will have to wait a couple years for the third installment.

If you are a Princess Leia fan you will love this film. It’s well know that since the tragic loss of Carrie Fischer her role in the films became unclear. It’s very clear in this movie..

I don’t want to ruin it by saying too much more but let me ad the the new RPX Rocker’s at Regal Tikahtnu 16 are INCREDIBLE.. Definately worth the $ and the wait to get a Rocking Chair in the movie theater..

