State report: Boat traffic caused muddy water in Kenai River
KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A state agency report says excessive motor boat traffic in July made a section of the lower Kenai River too muddy.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that the state Department of Environmental Conservation released its findings on Thursday, concluding that about 7 miles (12 kilometers) of the river exceeds the water quality standards for turbidity – the measure of how much sediment is suspended in the water column.

The measure was high enough to exceed the baseline measure, but not enough to exceed the amount judged as damaging to fish and aquatic wildlife.

The agency’s reports will be up for public discussion until the end of January, at which point it will go through state and federal reviews. After that, a designation could be established that would require the state to develop a recovery plan for the river.

