Sterling Highway crash kills motorcycle driver near Kasilof

KASILOF, Alaska (AP) – A crash of two motorcycles killed a man and seriously injured a second on the Kenai Peninsula.

Alaska State Troopers say 62-year-old Thomas Salmon and 47-year-old Jason McWilliams of Soldotna were driving motorcycles Tuesday night on the Sterling Highway.

Shortly before 9 p.m., both lost control on a curved stretch of highway near Mile 115 about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf).

The motorcycles left the roadway and crashed in a ditch.

Emergency responders pronounced Salmon dead at the scene.

McWilliams suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Troopers say alcohol likely was a factor in the crashes.

