Stranded beluga calf saved, cared for at SeaLife Center

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A 2- to 4-week-old male beluga calf is being nurtured back to health in Alaska after it was spotted beached on the shore of the Cook Inlet’s Trading Bay.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2z8wCP1 ) that a state trooper and Noah Meisenheimer of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were on patrol in a helicopter when they spotted the stranded beluga last week. They did not see any adult belugas in the area and when they tried to put the calf back in the water, it re-beached itself.

The calf was taken to Alaska SeaLife Center’s marine intensive care facility, where nine experts from the U.S. and Canada have convened to share their experience.

The calf is the first member of Cook Inlet’s endangered beluga population to be in human care.

