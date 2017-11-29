Study on releasing hatchery-raised crabs in wild nears end

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska program is in its final year of an experiment to determine whether hatchery-raised red king crab can increase wild stock.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday that the Alaska King Crab Research, Rehabilitation and Biology Program started its work in 2009 with a goal of enhancing depressed king crab populations throughout Alaska.

So far, the program has achieved efficient production of juvenile crab, conducted research on their behavior and completed a number of small out-planting releases.

The results of the program are intended to aid legislators in deciding whether to pursue the rehabilitation of wild king crab stocks through hatchery enhancement. Some are hopeful that the hatchery-produced king crab could be used to bring back localized fisheries that have been inactive in most regions for over 30 years.

