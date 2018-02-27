Sullivan: Debate over violence must be broader than guns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says violence in video games and movies should be discussed as part of a larger debate on gun violence and suggested that states should decide whether school teachers should be armed.

Meanwhile, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker says something must be done in response to the violence but says he wants to have discussions with advisers before recommending any possible actions.

Walker, an independent, has been in Washington, D.C. for a gathering of the nation’s governors. He spoke with The Associated Press by phone Monday.

Sullivan, a Republican, was in Alaska’s capital Monday, for an annual address to the state’s Legislature.

Both he and Walker expressed concern with proposals to raise the minimum age to buy a gun, citing the state’s hunting culture.

