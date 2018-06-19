ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting at a hotel parking lot.

Police on Tuesday announced 32-year-old Orlando Holder was taken into custody in east Anchorage on an arrest warrant.

He is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and weapons misconduct in the death of 22-year-old Jaymes Bradley.

Anchorage police around 9:30 p.m. Thursday received calls of shots fired outside the Puffin Inn on Spenard Road. They found Bradley dead in the parking lot.

Detectives after they shooting said a group of people who knew each other met up in the parking lot and an altercation broke out.

Online court documents do not list Holder’s attorney. He remained jailed Tuesday at the Anchorage jail.

The post Suspect arrested in Anchorage hotel parking lot shooting appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.