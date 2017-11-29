Tanker truck kills man who stopped to help snowmobiler

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man who has stepped out of his vehicle to assist a snowmobiler was killed when he was struck by a passing truck.

Alaska State Troopers says 22-year-old Sylvester Smith of Anchorage died when he was struck near Mile 280 Parks Highway. The location is near the community of Anderson and about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of the turnoff to Clear Air Force station.

Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say the snowmobiler was stopped on the side of the road.

Smith stepped out of vehicle and was struck by a tanker truck driven by 65-year-old Robert Smith of Anderson.

Troopers say commercial motor vehicle officers responded to the scene and an investigation continues.

