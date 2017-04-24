Teen charged in shooting at Anchorage grocery story

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with felony assault in a shooting at an Anchorage grocery story.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2pWUmRv) reports Devon Brown also is charged with felony weapons misconduct and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

An employee of Carrs-Safeway was shot shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday at a store at Northern Lights Boulevard and Minnesota Drive.

Employees told police unruly teenagers were fighting inside the store and breaking merchandise.

An employee asked them to leave. Police say a teen drew a handgun and shot the employee. The employee was taken to a hospital with injuries police describe as “non-life-threatening.”

Police arrested Brown early Sunday morning. He remained in custody Monday at the Anchorage jail.

Online court records do not list his attorney.

