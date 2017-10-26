Teen dies in crash of four-wheeler outside Unalakleet
By KFQD News
|
Oct 26, 2017 @ 10:38 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a teenager in a western Alaska village died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle.

The body of 18-year-old Levi Sagoonick of Shaktoolik was found near a wrecked four-wheeler outside the village of Unalakleet.

Troopers say the ATV struck a water pipe near the landfill south of the village.

Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sagoonick had been seen the night before driving the four-wheeler through the village.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The post Teen dies in crash of four-wheeler outside Unalakleet appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Alaska police receive aid to rid state of violent ...
Top Alaska prison officials no longer work for the...
Back to School Clothing Drive TODAY
Ladies and Gentlemen, We Have Winners!
Phillip Phillips – Miles (Live Version) R...
Pizza, Pop & Plants!
Comments