Teller stabbing suspect charged with first-degree murder

TELLER, Alaska (AP) – A man from the western Alaska village of Teller has been charged with first-degree murder in a stabbing death.

Alaska State Troopers say 43-year-old Frank Lee is charged with killing 31-year-old William Johnson of Barrow and Unalakleet.

Online court records do not list Lee’s attorney.

Teller is 72 miles northwest of Nome.

Nome troopers at 4:30 a.m. Thursday took a call of the death. Troopers say multiple people witnessed the stabbing.

Troopers say Lee was medically evacuated to Anchorage and later arrested.

He remained in custody Tuesday at the Anchorage jail.

