The Ten Worst Christmas Gifts from Co-Workers
By Devan Mitchell
Dec 15, 2017 @ 6:35 AM

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show with Devan & Matt –

A new survey found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year.  So how much will we spend?  34% said less than $10 per gift.  59% said between $11 and $50.  Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.

Obviously it’s just the thought that counts.  But sometimes we don’t even put that much thought into it.  Here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker.

  1. Earrings shaped like chickens.
  1. Coupons from a grocery store.
  1. Roasted grasshoppers.
  1. A roll of Saran Wrap.
  1. A jar of glitter.
  1. A coaster with their face on it. Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s.
  1. A recipe for dip.
  1. An ornament shaped like an engagement ring. That’s a potential HR nightmare.
  1. A wooden cat statue. 
  2. Used candles.  Also, women are almost twice as likely to give a co-worker a gift than men.  But you’re more likely to get one from your BOSS if they’re a GUY.  63% of male bosses and 45% of female bosses plan to give gifts this year.

