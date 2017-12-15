The Ten Worst Christmas Gifts from Co-Workers

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show with Devan & Matt –

A new survey found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year. So how much will we spend? 34% said less than $10 per gift. 59% said between $11 and $50. Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.

Obviously it’s just the thought that counts. But sometimes we don’t even put that much thought into it. Here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker.

Earrings shaped like chickens.

Coupons from a grocery store.

Roasted grasshoppers.

A roll of Saran Wrap.

A jar of glitter.

A coaster with their face on it. Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s.

A recipe for dip.

An ornament shaped like an engagement ring. That’s a potential HR nightmare.