The Home Depot – New Flooring Transforms Your Space
By John Tesh
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 7:27 AM

Flooring is a great way to add personality and style to your room. Now, you can go to The Home Depot to get a wide selection of on-trend tile, all in one place. If carpeting is more your style, The Home Depot has you covered!

For more info, go to: [HomeDepot.com/flooring](https://www.homedepot.com/b/Flooring/N-5yc1vZaq7r?cm_sp=vanity-_-flooring-_-MAY16

RELATED CONTENT

Why Dog Owners Need To Pick Up After Their Pets! Devan & Matt’s ‘Clip of the Day’ – 5 in 5 with Katrina The Home Depot – Kitchen & Bath Event DjBrian Post Grammy Blog 2018 How To Deal With Grief On Social Media The Home Depot – Get A Handle On Clutter
Comments