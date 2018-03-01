The Home Depot – New Flooring Transforms Your Space

Flooring is a great way to add personality and style to your room. Now, you can go to The Home Depot to get a wide selection of on-trend tile, all in one place. If carpeting is more your style, The Home Depot has you covered!



For more info, go to: [HomeDepot.com/flooring](https://www.homedepot.com/b/Flooring/N-5yc1vZaq7r?cm_sp=vanity-_-flooring-_-MAY16