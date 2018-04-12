ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage woman who embezzled $193,000 from a theater workers union has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in a release says 63-year-old Anne Reddig also was ordered Tuesday to pay nearly $140,000 in restitution for theft from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Reddig pleaded guilty Sept. 25 to embezzlement of assets by a labor organization officer.

Reddig from March 2007 to September 2014 worked as the union’s secretary-treasurer.

Prosecutors say she transferred money from union accounts to personal accounts, forged the signature of a union officer on checks she wrote for her own benefit, used ATM machines to withdraw cash from union accounts and bought retail items using a union debit card.

The post Theater workers union official sentenced for embezzlement appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.