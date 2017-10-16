JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The top two officials in the Alaska department overseeing prisons no longer work for the state and their departures have not been explained.

KTOO-FM reports that Division of Institutions Director Bruce Busby and Deputy Director Caitlin Price had their last day of work on Monday for the state Department of Corrections.

Department spokeswoman Megan Edge says they can’t provide information for why their employment ended because it falls under confidential personnel matters.

Edge says the department will fill the positions, and Deputy Commissioner Clare Sullivan will be temporarily overseeing the division.

The post Top Alaska prison officials no longer work for the state appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.