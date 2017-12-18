Trial delayed till June for Florida airport shooting suspect

MIAMI (AP) – Trial has been delayed until June for an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting rampage.

A Miami federal judge Monday pushed back the trial date to June 11 for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska. The trial was set for Jan. 22, but prosecutors say the Justice Department needs more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He has been taking anti-psychotic drugs for schizophrenia, but his lawyers say he is mentally competent.

After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by Islamic State extremists. No terrorism links have been found.

