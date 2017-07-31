Trial for Alaska man charged with murder begins Monday

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks jury will hear opening arguments and testimony in the trial of an Alaska man charged with killing a woman in North Pole.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2tR6RiR ) the Zachary Whisenhunt murder trial begins Monday. Whisenhunt is charged with killing Jenessa French Kempski on Oct. 23, 2014, the day she went missing.

Kempski’s remains were found in the North Pole area 12 days later and her cause of death has not been revealed.

Whisenhunt was indicted May 27, 2016, on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of evidence tampering.

According to the indictment, Whisenhunt “destroyed, mutilated, altered, suppressed concealed or removed physical evidence” in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

