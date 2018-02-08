Troopers arrest 2 drivers after 2 Parks Highway crashes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two women were charged with driving under the influence and leaving accident scenes after a pair of Parks Highway crashes south of Nenana.

Alaska State Troopers say a driver struck a guardrail and switched places with a passenger, who caused a second crash.

Troopers at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday took a call of a sport utility vehicle that struck a guardrail at Mile 258.

A Nenana trooper drove south toward the scene and had to take evasive action when a northbound SUV with heavy front-end damage drove toward him in his lane. The SUV’s front tire was flat and smoking.

After stopping the SUV, the trooper learned it had been involved with a hit-and-run crash with a pickup at Mile 278.

Both women were from Anchorage. They were arrested and transported to Fairbanks.

