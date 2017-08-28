Troopers arrest Aniak resident after shootings in village

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 29-year-old southwest Alaska man is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted murder after shootings that left one person dead and another wounded.

Joseph Yaska was arrested in his hometown of Aniak.

Alaska State Troopers took a call on the shootings shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They say alcohol was a factor in the incident.

An investigator determined Yaska shot a family member fleeing from a village home. The family member is recovering.

Troopers say Yaska then shot and killed someone who was not a family member.

He continued shooting at another home and nearly hit several others.

He’s jailed at Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Online court records do not list Yaska’s attorney.

Aniak is 92 miles northeast of Bethel.

