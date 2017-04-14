Troopers arrest suspect in village shooting death

By KFQD News
Apr 14, 9:38 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 23-year-old southwest Alaska village man has been arrested in the shooting death of a fellow resident.

Alaska State Troopers say Brian Fancyboy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons misconduct Thursday in the death of 27-year-old Dennis Alick.

Both men are from Pilot Station, a Yukon River community 425 miles west of Anchorage.

A village public safety officer told troopers shortly after midnight Thursday that a man had been shot to death and a suspect identified.

Troopers flew to Pilot Station, and after consulting with prosecutors, arrested Fancyboy.

Troopers flew Fancyboy to Bethel. He’s jailed at Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

