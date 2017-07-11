Troopers arrest Wasilla man after chase, fiery crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Wasilla man is being held on suspicion of eluding and misuse of license plates after a chase that ended in a fiery crash.

Alaska State Troopers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Marquis on Monday night.

An officer spotted a sport utility vehicle outside Wasilla with plates registered to a different vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Troopers say the SUV driver took off and exceeded 60 mph in a 25 mph residential zone, drove in the wrong lane and ran a stop sign.

After several miles, the SUV reached the end of a dead-end road, launched 80 feet over a steep embankment, hit the ground and burst into flames.

Troopers arrested Marquis a short distance away. Online court records did not list charging documents and his attorney. Marquis remained jailed Tuesday.

