Troopers arrest woman after high-speed highway pursuit
By KFQD News
|
Aug 23, 2017 @ 10:38 AM

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) – A 34-year-old Anchorage woman was arrested after leading Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed, 25-mile chase down the Parks Highway south of Talkeetna.

Troopers say Nora Nance was held Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft, failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, reckless driving and warrants for three previous charges. She’s jailed in Palmer.

A trooper shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday spotted a stolen car at a gas station at Mile 99 Parks Highway near the turnoff for Talkeetna.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver took off, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Another trooper used a tire deflation device at Mile 74 in Willow to stop the car.

Troopers say the driver was arrested after a brief foot chase into woods.

