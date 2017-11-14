Troopers identify woman killed while walking on highway

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say the pedestrian killed while walking on the Alaska Highway was a 43-year-old Delta Junction woman.

Jennifer Weeks died when she was struck by a car near Mile 1401.

The driver shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday called troopers to report the crash.

The crash occurred before sunrise on a straight stretch of highway. The driver reported he was driving below the speed limit because of falling snow and low visibility.

Troopers say snow had built up on the road shoulder and Weeks was apparently walking on the highway.

Troopers say neither drugs nor alcoholic beverages appear to be factors in the crash.

The driver and a passenger were not injured.

An autopsy has been ordered.

